Booster shots will only be offered to Americans fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer shots

The United States will begin widely distributing COVID-19 booster shots next month and will recommend them for most Americans who received the vaccine, according to several top federal health officials.

A joint statement from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock said people will need boosters starting eight months after they received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Those who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need boosters as well, they said, although more data is needed before making a formal recommendation. The J&J shot uses a more traditional adenovirus mechanism, whereas the Pfizer and Moderna shots use mRNA technology.

“The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” said the joint statement, referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus that causes COVID-19.

Federal agencies, as a result, are now preparing to offer the booster doses starting on Sept. 20, they said, adding that individuals who were fully vaccinated will likely be eligible for the third shot, according to the statement. That includes some healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other senior citizens.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is seen during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on May 11, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” said their joint statement. “For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”

Their announcement came the White House COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, where health officials are expected to provide more information about the booster shots. President Joe Biden is also expected to speak, said the White House.

In the press briefing, Walensky said that the CDC analyzed data that suggested booster shots provided more protection against “severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”

The move to recommend booster shots is sure to spark criticism from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which recently called on wealthy nations like the United States to hold off on recommending third doses in lieu of providing vaccines to poorer nations with lower vaccination rates.

There has also been criticism that Pfizer and Moderna are pushing U.S. officials to quickly recommend boosters to make a profit. Both firms are predicted to reap billions and billions of dollars in revenue from the COVID-19 shots in the coming years.

Earlier this year, more than a dozen influential scientists told Reuters that recommending booster shots just months after the push to get people vaccinated may imperil the public’s confidence in the vaccine. Some also expressed concern about statements made by Pfizer executives that booster shots will be needed every 12 months.

“It’s completely inappropriate to say that we’re likely to need an annual booster, because we have no idea what the likelihood of that is,” Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who now leads the global public health initiative Resolve to Save Lives, told the news agency.