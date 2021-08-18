https://thepoliticalinsider.com/biden-admin-tells-americans-trapped-in-afghanistan-it-cannot-guarantee-their-safety-to-airport/?utm_source=home-headline-stories

The Biden White House has reportedly told American citizens trapped in Afghanistan that the U.S. government cannot guarantee their safety to travel to the airport in Kabul to be evacuated.

The Washington Examiner reports, “Yesterday, thousands of Americans who registered with the U.S. Embassy in Kabul received notice to begin to move to the airport, as an “undefined number of U.S. government-provided flights will begin soon.”

Various reports state that 10,000 American citizens, or perhaps even more, are still stuck in Afghanistan.

Further, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to commit to guaranteeing that every American trapped in Afghanistan would be brought home.

BREAKING: Biden Admin Tells Americans Trapped In Afghanistan It ‘Cannot Guarantee’ Their Safety To Airport https://t.co/tRdsQc5Cgm pic.twitter.com/IZaAEC4Y8Y — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 17, 2021

‘PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP’

Biden’s White House sent the following message to Americans trapped in Afghanistan, according to CBS News reporter Sara Cook:

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

“To American Citizens, Thank you for registering your request to be evacuated from Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that an undefined number of U.S. government provided flights will begin soon. Please make your way to Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time.”

The message stressed, “PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP.”

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge also shared video of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who passed on committing to bringing every American out of harm’s way.

Watch:

#Afghanistan Nat Sec Adviser Jake Sullivan says he’s “not going to comment on hypotheticals” about what U.S. troops will do if all Americans + Afghan allies aren’t out by Biden’s August 31 deadline. “So you can’t commit to bringing back every American?” pic.twitter.com/vGJql3sVhc — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 17, 2021

‘The US Message To Americans In Afghanistan Right Now Is To Shelter In Place’

A Biden administration State Department spokesperson told CNN, “The US message to Americans in Afghanistan right now is to shelter in place until they get communications from the US embassy which tell them when they should come to the airport and where exactly to go.”

