August 18, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration wants to block the Taliban from accessing more than $400 million in emergency reserves that the International Monetary Fund is scheduled to release to Afghanistan next week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed U.S. Treasury Department official.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)