The Biden administration is recommending booster doses for most Americans who received a coronavirus vaccine in order to combat waning immunity and the prevalence of the delta variant.

In a joint statement Wednesday, top administration health officials said people would need boosters beginning eight months after their second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

The officials include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyThird vaccine dose recommendeed to immunocompromised in Washington Overnight Health Care: CDC recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people | Canada to require all air travelers to be vaccinated | Schools become COVID-19 battleground CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised MORE, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciBoosters to be expanded to most vaccinated Americans: reports Overnight Health Care: DC, New York require health care workers to get vaccinated | How the delta variant took over the US | Dallas school district keeps mask mandate despite court ruling The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Taliban topple Afghan government; critics blame Biden MORE, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek MurthyChelsea Clinton: Social media platforms letting COVID-19 misinformation spread As COVID-19 infections climb, vaccine mandates follow The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – McConnell plays ‘long game’ on government funding, reconciliation MORE and acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

“The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” the officials said in the statement.

Administration of the boosters will begin Sept. 20. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster, the officials said.

Booster doses will also be delivered directly to residents of long-term care facilities.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability,” officials said.

The move is subject to an independent evaluation by the FDA to determine the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issuing booster dose recommendations “based on a thorough review of the evidence.”

Officials said they anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they are still examining the evidence, with more data expected in the coming weeks

Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March, so boosters wouldn’t be needed until November at the earliest.

