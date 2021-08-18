https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-beatdown-in-uk-parliament/

An extraordinary and moving speech from veteran MP Tom Tugendhat, with very harsh words for President Biden on Afghanistan “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, is shameful.” pic.twitter.com/ZgEEHwD9MI — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) August 18, 2021

‘Biden has not spoken to any world leaders’





