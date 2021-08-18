https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-beatdown-in-uk-parliament/

Kane on August 18, 2021

An extraordinary and moving speech from veteran MP Tom Tugendhat, with very harsh words for President Biden on Afghanistan — “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, is shameful.”

‘Biden has not spoken to any world leaders’



