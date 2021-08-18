https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-bolts-out-of-press-conference-after-attacking-gop-governors-refuses-questions

Democrat President Joe Biden bolted out of a press conference on Wednesday after repeatedly taking shots at Republican-led states over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s press conference came as thousands of Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan and horrifying images have emerged from the nation of violence and chaos erupting in the wake of his disastrous pullout from the nation.

He did not take a single question from reporters.

Biden, who has not taken questions from the press for days, sparked backlash earlier this week after making a brief statement on Afghanistan before turning his back on the media and going back to Camp David.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan accelerated over the last couple of weeks despite Biden’s comments from July that it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would take over Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized a significant amount of U.S. Military hardware and weapons that were given to the Afghan security forces for them to use in their fight against the Taliban.

However, the Afghan security forces collapsed against the Taliban after the U.S. Military, under Biden’s leadership, pulled air support out of the country, which left the Afghan security forces unable to operate.

The Wall Street Journal explained:

The Afghan army fighting alongside American troops was molded to match the way the Americans operate. The U.S. military, the world’s most advanced, relies heavily on combining ground operations with air power, using aircraft to resupply outposts, strike targets, ferry the wounded, and collect reconnaissance and intelligence. In the wake of President Biden’s withdrawal decision, the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan’s planes and helicopters. That meant the Afghan military simply couldn’t operate anymore. The same happened with another failed American effort, the South Vietnamese army in the 1970s, said retired Lt. Gen. Daniel Bolger, who commanded the U.S.-led coalition’s mission to train Afghan forces in 2011-2013.

“There is always a tendency to use the model you know, which is your own model,” Bolger said. “When you build an army like that, and it’s meant to be a partner with a sophisticated force like the Americans, you can’t pull the Americans out all of a sudden, because then they lose the day-to-day assistance that they need.”

Biden blamed the Afghan security forces for their loss, claiming that they were “not willing to fight for themselves,” despite the fact that they have lost nearly 70,000 soldiers fighting the Taliban and other terrorists in the country.

This report has been updated to include additional information.

