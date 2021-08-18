https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/18/biden-combative-and-delusional-in-first-interview-on-afghanistan-with-stephanopoulos-n429198
About The Author
Related Posts
Nancy Pelosi Proclaims the 'Root Causes' of January 6th and Kneecaps Her Argument in the Process
June 24, 2021
Gavin Newsom Reopens the State and Teases Vaccine Passports; He's Still Getting Recalled
June 15, 2021
'The Squad': Unavailable for Comment
August 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy