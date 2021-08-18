https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/568297-biden-finds-few-capitol-hill-allies-amid-afghanistan-backlash

President BidenJoe BidenUtah ‘eager’ to assist with resettling Afghan refugees: governor Pelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff Democrat on Biden’s claim some Afghans didn’t want to leave earlier: ‘Utter BS’ MORE is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff On The Money: September unemployment cliff looms for 7 million Americans | Yellen pushes ‘fiscally responsible’ Biden agenda ahead of planned House vote Meeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerModeration no virtue in voting rights fight How to fix the semiconductor chip shortage (it’s more than manufacturing) The sausage making ain’t gonna be pretty the next few months MORE (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

But the quick fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, images of chaos coming out of Kabul and questions about how, and how quickly, Americans and tens of thousands of Afghan allies and their families will get evacuated have merged into broad, bipartisan frustration between the two sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Though Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezCruz blocks Biden’s State Department nominees ahead of Senate break Steve Ricchetti is Biden’s right-hand man in Senate This week: Senate starts infrastructure sprint MORE (D-N.J.), the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban as “wholly inadequate,” he also didn’t spare Biden.

“I am disappointed that the Biden administration clearly did not accurately assess the implications of a rapid U.S. withdrawal,” Menendez said.

Rep. Jim Langevin James (Jim) R. LangevinOvernight Defense: US scrambles to get Americans out of Kabul House Democrat on Afghanistan pullout: ‘This is a catastrophe’ Report finds US government has made progress on cybersecurity, more work remains MORE (D-R.I.), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, issued a blistering rebuke of the U.S. withdrawal under Biden, calling it a “catastrophe.”

“At minimum, the Biden administration owed our Afghan allies of 20 years a real plan,” Langevin wrote.

Other Democrats stopped short of criticizing Biden directly but broke with his handling of the exit strategy.

Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperTrains matter to America Senate starts hours-long slog on .5T Democratic budget plan Hillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency amendment blocked in Senate | Dems press Facebook over suspension of researchers’ accounts | Thousands push back against Apple plan to scan US iPhones for child sexual abuse images MORE (D-Del.), a close Biden ally, said that while the U.S. military shouldn’t have stayed “indefinitely,” the drawdown “should have been carefully planned to prevent violence and instability, and to ensure that the hard-fought progress gained over the past two decades—particularly when it comes to Afghan women and girls—would not be lost.”

Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyWeil doesn’t deserve a second chance on American labor Anti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 House Democrats press leaders to include more funding for electric vehicles in spending plan MORE (D-Ariz.), who is up for reelection next year, added that “the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan reveals a failure to prepare for a scenario where the Afghan government and military would refuse to fight the Taliban’s advances when put to the test.”

The pushback over the handling of the drawdown in Afghanistan is for many Democrats about the execution of the plan to withdraw U.S. troops, not the actual endgame itself. Most in the party support ending the U.S. military’s involvement in Afghanistan.

It marks one of the significant rifts between Biden and his own party on Capitol Hill in the nearly seven months of their unified government. And it comes at a crucial moment when he and Democratic leaders are already facing headaches trying to unite warring factions behind the party’s sweeping infrastructure and spending package.

The administration has been working behind-the-scenes to try to loop in lawmakers and get staff up to date. Administration officials briefed both the House and Senate over the weekend. Senate staffers had an unclassified briefing on Tuesday and will have a classified briefing on Wednesday, according to two Senate sources.

Pelosi’s office is also working to finalize a closed-door briefing for all lawmakers for next week, when they’ll be back in Washington, according to a spokesman.

But Biden’s headaches with congressional Democrats over Afghanistan are unlikely to go away quickly.

House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksMeeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan Top House Democrat: Taliban advance was ‘ultimately inevitable’ The Memo: Disgraced Cuomo clings to power MORE (D-N.Y.) became the first committee chairman to formally invite administration officials to testify. He’s unlikely to be the last.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerAfghanistan’s fall renews terrorism fears for US Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos | US sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul as chaos reigns at airport | Taliban takeover scrambles U.S. evacuation efforts Senate Intel chair vows ‘tough but necessary questions’ on Afghanistan collapse MORE (D-Va.) said that he would work with other committees to “to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario,” and Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed Jack ReedOvernight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft House panel looks to help military sexual assault survivors MORE (D-R.I.) said he’ll hold hearings on “what went wrong in Afghanistan and lessons learned to avoid repeating those mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Menendez, Meeks’s Senate counterpart, said he’ll use his panel to probe both Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban and Biden’s “flawed execution” of the withdrawal. Republicans on the panel want to hear directly from Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenAfter Kabul, China exploits perceptions of American weakness Meeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan Biden, UK’s Boris Johnson hold call on situation in Afghanistan MORE.

“The Committee will seek a full accounting for these shortcomings as well as assess why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces collapsed so quickly. Congress was told repeatedly that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were up to the task, that it had the troops, equipment and willingness to fight. …. The American and Afghan people clearly have not been told the truth about the ANDSF’s capacity and deserve answers,” Menendez said.

Republicans, including those who have previously been supportive of Trump’s May 1st timetable for withdrawing U.S. forces, have launched fierce criticism of Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.

“The precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan is an utter disgrace and a stain on our national honor,” Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden defends Afghanistan exit; Taliban talk ‘amnesty’ Afghanistan falls in chaos: Five takeaways Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos | US sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul as chaos reigns at airport | Taliban takeover scrambles U.S. evacuation efforts MORE (Ky.), who has been critical of pulling out troops, told reporters in Kentucky.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyRubio: Biden’s new child allowance is ‘first step toward a universal basic income’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Final countdown: Senate inches toward last infrastructure vote CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE (R-Mo.), who previously praised Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops when he announced his timeline in April, this week called the strategy a “disastrous display of incompetence that has provoked a humanitarian crisis.”

Biden is betting that the American public will ultimately support ending the U.S. military’s presence in Afghanistan, which at two decades is the country’s longest war, despite the current barrage of troubling headlines.

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” Biden said during an address from the White House.

And some Democrats, including members of leadership and rank-and-file members, have offered full-throated praise for Biden.

Pelosi said Biden “is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action.” Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinTop Senate Democrats urge Biden to take immediate action on home confinement program Schumer gets big victories — but headaches loom Could Trump’s DOJ pressure campaign amount to criminal conspiracy? MORE (D-Ill.) sent a warning shot to Republicans, saying that “those who sat silently when Donald Trump Donald TrumpFeehery: Afghanistan is Biden’s Katrina Overnight Defense: US scrambles to get Americans out of Kabul Spike in traffic to DC tunnel website caused operator to contact FBI before Jan. 6 MORE pursued a hasty U.S. withdrawal and now cry howls of outrage reek of hypocrisy.”

Polling this week is sending up early red flags for Democrats and Biden.

Forty-nine percent of voters say they support Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released this week, marking a 20 percentage point drop since mid-April.

Democrats are signaling big concern over the ability to get Afghans who have aided the U.S. military effort and their families out of Afghanistan. Lawmakers have been signaling for months that they didn’t think the approval of visas was moving fast enough and recently allocated new funding and tried to loosen restrictions to help expedite the process as part of a Capitol security supplemental.

Forty-six senators, comprised almost totally of Democrats, sent a letter this week to Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro MayorkasJudge orders Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy to be reinstated The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Census marks US first: White population shrinks Cuba fallout threatens Biden’s prospects in Florida MORE urging them to take quick action to protect Afghan women, including by increasing processing capacity within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and tapping an interagency refugee coordinator.

Several congressional offices in both parties have said they are fielding calls this week from constituents with family members still in Afghanistan, as well as by multiple people on the ground who were held up at checkpoints and threatened with violence by the Taliban as they sought to flee.

White House staffers have provided a State Department phone line to House and Senate staffers for Afghanistan inquiries, including for questions about Afghans and their families stuck in the pipeline to get approval to travel to the United States. But that’s done little to dial down pressure from members of Congress.

“They have committed themselves to the broadest possible evacuation of people in several categories,” Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiModerates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi Biden officials voice support for US assistance to Egypt amid criticisms of human rights House lawmakers push for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics MORE (D-N.J.) said during a press conference about the administration’s evacuation efforts.

“Now that commitment has to be operational,” he said. “The question is, is this going to be Saigon or Dunkirk? Are we going to leave people behind as we did in South Vietnam or are we going to hold the beach until everybody is taken off that beach?”

