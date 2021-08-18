http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xkKWx2uci5o/

During a portion of an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t think the exit from Afghanistan could have been handled any better and “the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “So, you don’t think this could have been handled — this exit could have been handled better in any way, no mistakes?”

Biden responded, “No. I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that — we’re going to go back in hindsight and look — but the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens. I don’t know how that happened.”

