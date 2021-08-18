https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-ignored-top-generals-urging-keep-2500-troops-afghanistan-maintain-stability/

Joe Biden ignored top generals urging him to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to maintain stability.

Biden knew the Taliban would quickly take over and the region would devolve into chaos.

Joe Biden knew tens of thousands of Americans would be trapped and in danger but he ordered a full withdrawal of troops anyway.

On Tuesday night Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the Taliban considers the trapped Americans to be hostages.

Trump is right.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The president’s top generals, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, urged Mr. Biden to keep a force of about 2,500 troops, the size he inherited, while seeking a peace agreement between warring Afghan factions, to help maintain stability. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who previously served as a military commander in the region, said a full withdrawal wouldn’t provide any insurance against instability. In a series of meetings leading up to his decision, military and intelligence officials told Mr. Biden that security was deteriorating in Afghanistan, and they expressed concerns both about the capabilities of the Afghan military and the Taliban’s likely ability to take over major Afghan cities. Mr. Biden, however, was committed to ending the U.S. military role in the country. The president told his policy advisers the U.S. was providing life support for the Afghan government, which, in his view, was corrupt and had squandered billions of dollars in American assistance, according to current and former administration officials. He wanted to reorient American foreign policy onto what he sees as more pressing international matters, including competition with China, and domestic issues including infrastructure and battling Covid. “I am deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision,” he said Monday.

Joe Biden hid at Camp David as the Taliban seized control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Taliban has now blocked access to the airport and the Biden Admin is telling Americans they are on their own.

From the Biden Administration: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP

