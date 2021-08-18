https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-says-not-see-way-withdraw-afghanistan-without-chaos-ensuing-video/

Joe Biden gave an interview to Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos and opened up about his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan without a real plan in place to maintain stability.

This is Biden’s first sit down interview in over 3 months.

The Taliban took control over Kabul within a few days while Joe Biden vacationed at Camp David.

Total chaos ensued as Americans and Afghans scrambled to leave the region.

Joe Biden was visibly irritated when Stephanopoulos asked him if the US’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better.

“The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.

Perhaps not vacating Bagram Air Base would have been a good start?

EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2021

