https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-sinking-in-numerous-polls-amid-afghanistan-crisis

President Biden’s approval among Americans has plunged, as demonstrated by numerous separate polls.

Politico reported on Wednesday, “SIREN: President JOE BIDEN’s average approval rating is below 50% for the first time this year. 538: 49.8% … RCP: 49.4%.”

The 538 poll found Biden with a 44% disapproval rating. The highest average approval rating the RDCP poll has ascertained for Biden during his presidency was at 55.8%; he has dropped over five points.

A new Reuters poll conducted on Monday found that Biden’s approval rating had dropped by seven percentage points to rest at 46%, leaving him at his lowest level of his presidency.

“A separate Ipsos snap poll, also conducted on Monday, found that fewer than half of Americans liked the way Biden has steered the U.S. military and diplomatic effort in Afghanistan this year. The president, who just last month praised Afghan forces for being ‘as well-equipped as any in the world,’ was rated worse than the other three presidents who presided over the United States’ longest war,” Reuters reported, noting that in the Ipsos poll, 44% of respondents said Biden has done a “good job” in Afghanistan. “In comparison, 51% praised the way former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama handled the war.”

Rasmussen reported on Tuesday that the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll found 45% of likely U.S. voters approved of Biden’s job performance, while 54% disapproved.

In the latest developments in Afghanistan, The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, “Taliban terrorists reportedly opened fire on a crowd in Afghanistan on Wednesday because the protesters insisted on waving the flag of Afghanistan.”

NBC News journalist Richard Engel tweeted: “Afghans demonstrate in Jalalabad in support of keeping Afghan flag (instead of white Taliban flag). Local media report Taliban fires on them, killing 2 and injured others.”

Meanwhile, it was reported on Tuesday that Biden’s administration informed American citizens trapped in Afghanistan that the administration could not guarantee their safety if they traveled to the airport in Kabul. The Biden administration sent the following message to Americans trapped in Afghanistan:

To American Citizens: Thank you for registering your request to be evacuated from Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that an undefined number of U.S. government provided flights will begin soon. Please make your way to Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time. Please be advised that the United States government cannot guarantee your security as you make this trip.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration’s State Department told CNN, “The US message to Americans in Afghanistan right now is to shelter in place until they get communications from the US embassy which tell them when they should come to the airport and where exactly to go.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

