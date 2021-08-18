https://noqreport.com/2021/08/18/bidens-approval-rating-drops-7-percentage-points/

Reuters conducts weekly polls to determine the percentage of Americans who approve of Joe Biden’s job performance. Its latest poll found that only 46 percent of American adults approve of it.

A week earlier, Biden’s approval number was 53 percent, according to the same poll. The 46 percent figure is Biden’s lowest ever.

The decline surely is due to the debacle in Afghanistan. Surprisingly, though, 44 percent of respondents said they think Biden has done a “good job” in Afghanistan.

What would have to happen for these folks to conclude that Biden hasn’t done a good job there? American hostages and/or deaths, I guess.

I hope we don’t get either. If we don’t, Afghanistan probably won’t be a major long-term drag on Biden’s popularity. Americans will be somewhat less confident in his ability to conduct foreign policy and in his general competence, but I doubt that Afghanistan will be a political game-changer in this scenario.

But if American civilians die at the hands of the Taliban or become their captives or can’t get out of the country and are unaccounted for, Biden’s presidency obviously will suffer a major blow. And this sort of worst-case scenario is now a distinct possibility.This explains why some congressional […]