Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations, faced backlash this week after she said during a CNN interview that the administration was responding to threats of aggression by the Taliban against women and girls by sending them a “strongly worded press statement.”

“The UN Secretary-General is saying that they’re already getting – and I’m quoting him now – ‘chilling reports of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan,’” CNN host Wolf Blitzer said. “What specifically are you learning about those threats?”

“We are hearing from people in Afghanistan that they are getting threats from the Taliban,” Thomas-Greenfield responded. “And we have expressed, in no uncertain terms, here at the United Nations through a very strongly worded press statement from the Security Council, that we expect the Taliban to respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls. We have also indicated that they have to be respectful of humanitarian law, and that we do not expect to see that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorists. But again, it is not their words that we will hold them to, it is their actions that we will be watching.”

