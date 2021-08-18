https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/billboards-pop-swing-state-showing-senile-old-joe-eating-ice-cream-afghanistan-collapses/

100 Percent Fed Up – Donald Trump Jr. has taken a wrecking ball to Joe Biden ever since his colossal screw-up with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

In this tweet, Trump Jr. mocks how the Biden regime prioritizes forming a diverse cabinet above rescuing trapped Americans in “Taliban controlled Afghanistan.”

Yesterday, the outspoken eldest son of President Trump shared stunning billboards that have been placed in Wilmington, NC.

This is apparently a billboard in Wilmington, North Carolina from pics that a buddy sent me. They get it thanks guys hopefully the rest of the world doesn’t have to keep learning the hard way about the Biden administration’s incompetence.

Here are two of the images of the billboards. In the first photo of the billboard, Joe famously eating an ice cream cone while the media fawns all over him, asking him serious questions like “Hey, Joe…What’s your favorite flavor?”

The second image is of Joe hiding, while a tragedy (like the collapse of Afghanistan) is taking place, or when he’s supposed to be campaigning for an election he was likely assured he would win if he promised to stay in his basement.

Although they’re meant to be funny, both billboards perfectly depict the crisis our nation faces with a senile, incompetent Democrat installed in the White House.

