The Taliban have wasted no time making sure that Sharia is once again the law of the land in Afghanistan. Critics of Sharia law contend that it’s oppressive, repressive, misogynistic, toxic, terrifying … the list goes on.

But have those same critics ever stopped throwing stones long enough to take a look at their own glass houses?

You should definitely post that tweet comparing the Taliban to American Christians. It’s a fair and reasonable take, and comes at just the right moment in history. — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 18, 2021

Perfect! In that case, here’s Michelle Taylor, aka Feminista Jones, a “feminist writer, public speaker, community activist, and semi-retired social worker” who’s also big into Critical Race Theory and intersectionality. She, unlike so many others, is willing to put Sharia and radical Islam into perspective:

Always funny to me when Xtians pretend their religion is somehow less oppressive of women than Islam lmao https://t.co/fVIbQwPo6a — Feminista Jones™️ (@FeministaJones) August 17, 2021

Because obviously Christianity is just as oppressive — if not moreso — than Sharia when it comes to women and pretty much everything else.

Some Christian denominations don’t allow women to be clergy. The Taliban rapes and murders women. It’s basically the same thing. https://t.co/h4uMG7M6ko — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 18, 2021

Great take, Feminista. No wonder you restricted your replies.

Turn on comments coward https://t.co/QUvxDlk2QO — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 18, 2021

People have some things to tell you, Feminista darling.

I don’t see Christians giving their wives a good stoning when their headscarf slipped https://t.co/ywdBkh7bks — Pocket Rocket Reborn (@RocketRebooted) August 18, 2021

Name one predominantly Christian nation that allows male family members killing to KILL MURDER SET ON FIRE the women in the family over their “honor.” I’ll wait… https://t.co/dAYtXMW3HU — Monica ♀ (@MonicaExplains) August 17, 2021

This is what privilege looks like. You have no head cover, you can wear whatever you want. Narcissists wanna make everything about themselves. https://t.co/G6GcfBqlim — Khushboo (@FractalElf) August 18, 2021

Always funny to me when ppl like this clown post their thoughts about pretty much anything. https://t.co/CglDij44f5 pic.twitter.com/xVzZYhF1sR — @Not_Bothered (@Dont_Buy_BS) August 18, 2021

This is so unfounded and ignorant, folks can’t even comment on it. https://t.co/w7AX1D3HX2 — Unified America (@1UnifiedAmerica) August 18, 2021

Always funny to me when people that look like sideshow Bob tweet out ignorant hot takes and turn off replies like the cowards they are. https://t.co/WFDQ27XW6p — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 18, 2021

