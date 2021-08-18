https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-taliban-opens-fire-on-crowd-after-for-waving-afghanistan-flag-fatalities-reported

Taliban terrorists reportedly opened fire on a crowd in Afghanistan on Wednesday because the protesters insisted on waving the flag of Afghanistan.

“A public display of dissent in the northeastern city of Jalalabad was met by an overwhelming use of force,” The New York Times reported. “Taliban soldiers fired into the crowd and beat protesters and journalists.”

NBC News journalist Richard Engel tweeted: “Afghans demonstrate in Jalalabad in support of keeping Afghan flag (instead of white Taliban flag). Local media report Taliban fires on them, killing 2 and injured others.”

WATCH (warning — contains graphic content):

#Taliban open fire to disperse the protestors in Jalalabad city of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7UdRp9vbM0 — Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 18, 2021

State-funded foreign media claimed that two people were killed and a dozen others were injured.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.