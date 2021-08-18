http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oMTodEiQnrA/broadway-actor-laura-osnes-says-she-quit-show-over-vaccine-n1277096

Broadway star Laura Osnes said she quit a one-night benefit concert because the theater required actors to be vaccinated against Covid and she has decided not to get the shot.

On Friday, The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Osnes was fired from the one-night preview of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in New York’s East Hampton on Aug. 29.

Osnes and the theater did not respond to NBC News’ requests for comment Friday.

A representative for Guild Hall told Page Six that it is requiring staff and performers to be vaccinated or submit a negative Covid test.

Osnes, 35, denied that she was fired, and denied that she was offered the option to submit a negative Covid test.

Osnes wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday that she withdrew from the production when she learned Guild Hall was requiring vaccinations.

“It was a drama-free and discrete transition,” Osnes wrote, refuting Page Six’s reporting that her co-star had “pressed her on the matter.”

An option to provide a negative Covid test “was never extended to me. I would have tested in a heartbeat — something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely,” Osnes wrote.

She said she and her husband have not gotten the shot because “there is so much that is still unknown.”

“I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning and our future,” she wrote.

“I believe individuals have the right to do the research, consult a doctor and come to their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to get any injection,” Osnes continued.

The three vaccines in use in the U.S. — produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — were shown to be safe and effective during clinical trials of tens of thousands of volunteers. Health officials say getting vaccinated against Covid is the best strategy for preventing the virus from causing serious illness or death.

Guild Hall did not respond to additional requests for comment Wednesday. The production, which was to be held outside, will now be held inside, and guests will also have to provide proof of vaccination, according to Guild Hall’s website.

Osnes, who has starred in numerous shows including “Cinderella” on Broadway, has been replaced with Sierra Boggess.

Osnes said she has been involved in several projects during the pandemic that have “navigated production … carefully and completely Covid-free.”

“I say this for myself and so many others, who are concerned about their rights, reputations, and livelihoods being on the line,” she wrote.

Broadway cast and crew are currently required to be vaccinated, according to the Actors’ Equity Association.