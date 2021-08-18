https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611df360bbafd42ff589da2f
Joe Biden’s execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a disaster. Even people in the liberal media are criticizing the way Biden handled it. The Taliban took control in a matter of days an…
The problem for the northern Colorado town that bears the 19th-century newspaper editor’s name: Too many people have heeded his advice. Figures released this month show that population growth continu…
Haiti has recorded more than 2,100 deaths following a powerful earthquake that wounded more than 12,000 and destroyed tens of thousands of homes, while over 115,000 families displaced by the disaster …
Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” that he knew he had hired a “loser” in General Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. | Cli…
Newly named “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards apologized Wednesday evening for sexist comments he made years ago on a podcast. …