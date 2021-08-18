https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/568454-carrie-underwood-faces-backlash-after-liking-anti-mask-tweet

Country music star Carrie Underwood came under fire Wednesday after she liked a tweet in which a conservative podcaster spoke out against school mask mandates.

The tweet, shared by Matt Walsh, contains video footage of his speech at a Nashville School Board meeting where he “spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”

During his speech, Walsh referred to the mask mandate as “child abuse” and equated it to rabid dogs wearing muzzles. He argued that more children died from the flu in the 2018-2019 school year than have died throughout the duration of the pandemic and that no one ever imposed a mask mandate for the flu.

“It’s a disgrace and you should all be ashamed,” Walsh concluded, to cheers from the audience.

The outcry against Underwood began after social media users noticed her “like.”

“Seeing people react to Carrie Underwood being an anti-vaxxer makes me glad legend Dolly Parton helped bankroll one and two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has been pushing for masks, vaccines and social distancing all along,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote that Underwood was “canceled” in her book for being an “anti-masker.” “Who else’s?” they wrote.

Keith Edwards, a former employee for Sen. Jon OssoffJon OssoffCarrie Underwood faces backlash after liking anti-mask tweet Hillicon Valley: Senators want answers about Amazon’s biometric data collection | House members release companion bill targeting app stores | Google files to dismiss Ohio lawsuit Senators want answers about Amazon’s biometric data collection MORE (D-Ga.) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign wrote “Not this” in response to her social media activity.

One person vowed to delete all of the singers’ songs off of their Spotify.

Walsh acknowledged the backlash against Underwood in a series of sarcastic tweets.

“Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her,” he wrote. “She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin.”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.”

The singer herself has not publicly responded to the situation.

The backlash against Underwood comes after fellow country singer Garth Brooks canceled tour dates amid the spread of the delta variant in the United States.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a statement.

The coronavirus has surged in the state of Tennessee, and the state has garnered recent attention after a group of parents surrounded health care professionals leaving a Williamson County School Board meeting. The health care workers were advocating for the use of masks in schools. But parents present outside the meeting said that mask mandates amounted to “child abuse” and others chanted “we will not comply.”

“You’re not on our side!” a man in a black shirt yelled at one health care worker at the time. “We know who you are.”

