Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Wednesday that data sourced from Israel on COVID-19 vaccines shows that the efficacy of the shots has dropped among individuals who received their vaccines early on.

Citing three articles that were released by the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Walensky said that the vaccines’ efficacy decreases over time in preventing infection. Although protection against death and hospitalization is “holding up well,” the COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness is “waning” in even preventing severe illness or death, she added.

“Even though our vaccines are currently working well to prevent hospitalizations, we are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the Delta variant,” Walensky said during a news conference in explaining why federal officials are now recommending that booster shots be given to Americans eight months after they’ve been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Going further, the CDC director said that a U.S. study of nursing homes showed vaccine effectiveness declined to 53 percent in July with the entry of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Without booster shots, Walensky suggested, there will be “worsening infections over time” among those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the backdrop of the CDC findings, Walensky said that “we are planning for Americans to receive booster shots starting next month,” saying that their initiative is designed to “stay ahead of this virus.”

As a result, booster doses of the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna will likely be distributed starting the week of Sept. 20. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zeints and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters during the news conference, however, that their plan is contingent on whether the CDC and Food and Drug Administration approve the booster doses.

The CDC’s advisory panel last week approved booster shots for immunocompromised individuals.

Walenksy’s statement on Wednesday, however, is sure to raise more skepticism about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Weeks ago, the CDC and FDA said that individuals “do not need a booster shot at this time,” contradicting a recommendation made by Pfizer that the shots are needed.

Last week, the CDC director admitted to the Wall Street Journal that she is “really struggling” with how to communicate the CDC’s findings and recommendations to the American public.

The Epoch Times has contacted Pfizer and Moderna for comment on Walensky’s statement.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

