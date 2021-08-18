https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-panics-worrying-drop-in-vaccine-efficacy-over-time/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Troubling CDC vaccine data convinced Biden team to back booster shots

Top Biden administration health officials concluded that most Americans will soon need coronavirus booster shots after reviewing a raft of new data from the Centers for Disease Control that showed a worrying drop in vaccine efficacy over time, four administration officials told POLITICO.

The evidence, compiled by federal scientists over the past several months, showed a decline in the initial round of protection against Covid-19 infection that’s coincided with a resurgence in cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant. The data looked at vaccine effectiveness in individuals across age groups, with varying medical conditions and who received the shot at different times. It was presented to White House Covid-19 task force officials at a meeting Sunday.

“This is what moved the needle,” one senior administration official said, describing the CDC data and the decision to urge boosters.

That data — which is set to be made public later this week — brought a swift end to a debate over when to administer boosters that has raged within the administration for months, and spurred the buildout of a plan for distributing the additional shots in a matter of weeks.

Data from Israel had found that the Pfizer vaccine’s ability to prevent severe disease and among older people first vaccinated in January had declined over time. And a study released last week by the Mayo Clinic found the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against mild infections had fallen — though it was still performing well in preventing hospitalization.

Continue reading…

Biden begs nation to get Booster Shots — 550+ comments







Step right up and get number #3