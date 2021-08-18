https://www.oann.com/chinas-geely-automobile-first-half-profit-up-4/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-geely-automobile-first-half-profit-up-4



FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 18, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net profit grew 4%, as the world’s biggest car market recovers.

Hangzhou-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker globally due to the group’s investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG, posted January-June profit of 2.38 billion yuan ($367.20 million), versus 2.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Geely Automobile sold 630,237 cars in the first six months this year, up 19% from a year earlier, as auto sales in the world’s biggest market recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to sell 1.53 million cars this year.

Geely’s revenue rose 22% to 45 billion yuan in the period.

In June, Geely said it would scrap plans to list new shares on the mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market after it abandoned a merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars in February.

($1 = 6.4814 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

