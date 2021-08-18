https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/chinese-state-media-runs-cartoon-explaining-why-anti-racism-is-so-important-in-the-racist-united-states/

China — the country with the concentration camps — has been paying attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and the push for “anti-racist” training in the United States. China Global Television Network, operating under the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party, has put together an animated English-language video showing what a racial mess the United States is and pushing anti-racism of the Ibram X. Kendi brand. Watch and learn:

The Chinese Communist Party is promoting woke ideology and quoting Ibram X. Kendi. This should ring a few alarm bells. Here’s some of their propaganda aimed at American children. This is the same government that keeps 1 million Uighers in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/8qknDTmxX2 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) August 16, 2021

Don’t take the bait, people. It shouldn’t come as a shock that the same China that’s exploiting Africans & their resources and attempted to blame COVID on their African immigrants last spring doesn’t actually care about US racism. https://t.co/zk2EYlwdQH — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 17, 2021

The Chinese Communist Party is now producing English-language videos promoting critical race theory to American kids. Chinese state propaganda is virtually indistinguishable from the curriculum in many American public schools.pic.twitter.com/n2K0bU8kPb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 17, 2021

Whatever weakens the USA and the west, will be used by our rivals and enemies. — TheWistfulCrow (@TheWistful) August 16, 2021

It’s like they know that critical race theory is a “hateful, divisive fraud” — WL (@a337uk) August 16, 2021

It’s in English, they know the audience. — 说点啥呢 (@Shuosha) August 17, 2021

Said the totally real child, and not the propagandist. pic.twitter.com/6OYn2lKqzP — Kid Swag Yolo (@KidSwagYolo1) August 16, 2021

Even Chinese commies know the best way to hate on white people is through wokeness, they know that’s the way through libs’s minds — Mommy Milkers Connoisseur (@milkersplease) August 17, 2021

You are missing the point entirely. Anti-democratic countries have been stoking our internal factions at an increasing pace. This is well documented. And we gave them an easy way to do it. It’s call social media. What an oxymoron. — A. C. E. (@AceWolfSavage) August 18, 2021

Hypocrites as well as commies. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) August 17, 2021

They know that wokeness is weakness. — Zeke Edgewood (@hoodedsnuffoid) August 17, 2021

The same country that removes black characters from movie posters makes this for the west. Almost like they are exploiting a weakness. — 🇨🇦 仮面パイレト – Kamen Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@Kamen_Pirate) August 18, 2021

China is laughing so hard at the West right now. — Commander Crouton (@CommanderCrout1) August 18, 2021

Astonishing. We have savvy enemies. And fools for leaders. — Bob Wilkie (@bob_wilkie) August 17, 2021

The transcript is on CGTN’s website, and under “related” stories is one called, “Race in America: Transportation racism.”

Bruce Lee was an American, not Chinese. Inform a mainlander of these facts, and enjoy. — butters (@putznbutz) August 18, 2021

And there’s been a black Spider-Man since 2011.

So China, one of the most racist countries on earth, is teaching kids about white racism, when black people are carrying out racist attacks on Asians in the US. Okey dokey. — Fiddle Diddle Does (@CandyAppleHead) August 18, 2021

