China — the country with the concentration camps — has been paying attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and the push for “anti-racist” training in the United States. China Global Television Network, operating under the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party, has put together an animated English-language video showing what a racial mess the United States is and pushing anti-racism of the Ibram X. Kendi brand. Watch and learn:

The transcript is on CGTN’s website, and under “related” stories is one called, “Race in America: Transportation racism.”

And there’s been a black Spider-Man since 2011.

