FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

August 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for its cybersecurity and teleconferencing products as offices adapted to hybrid work.

The company’s revenue rose 8% to $13.1 billion in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts on average expected $13.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

