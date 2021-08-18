https://thehill.com/homenews/568339-condoleezza-rice-last-four-us-presidents-have-made-mistakes-in-afghanistan

“No — they didn’t choose the Taliban,” she continued. “They built a fledgling democracy with elected leaders who often failed but didn’t brutalize their people as so many regimes in the region do. It was a government that never managed to tame corruption and the drug trade. In this, Afghanistan had plenty of company across the globe.”

Biden, in his remarks to the nation, said he stood “squarely” behind his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country despite the chaos the pull-out has caused and reiterated his unwillingness to pass a nearly 20-year war on to a fifth American president.

Rice argued in the op-ed, however, that 20 years in Afghanistan is not enough, saying more time in the country would have “served our strategic interests.”

“Twenty years may also not have been enough to consolidate our gains against terrorism and assure our own safety. We — and they — needed more time,” she wrote. “More time for us might have retained American intelligence and counterterrorism assets on the ground to protect our allies and our homeland from the reemergence of a terrorist haven. More time might have preserved our sophisticated Bagram air base in the middle of a dangerous region that includes Pakistan and borders the most dangerous country in the Middle East — Iran.”

