Andrew Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension — just days before his resignation takes effect over his sexual harassment scandal. “The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” a spokesperson for the state comptroller’s office said.

Under current law, neither resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars eligibility from obtaining a pension for state service. Only a felony conviction can trigger pension forfeiture.

Cuomo’s windfall is coming because he has accumulated 15 years of state service thanks to his 11 years as governor and four years as attorney general. Cuomo, who is 63, can cumulatively receive more than $1 million in pension benefits if he lives another 20 years.

“So if you’re wondering, without a felony conviction and several other steps, Cuomo would be eligible for his full pension, at taxpayer expense, for the rest of his life,” said Tim Hoefer, president of the Empire Center.