Earlier today Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a briefing that had Richard Grenell very troubled by what he heard.

Shortly after that, the Pentagon held their briefing, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seemed incredibly caught off guard by a question, possibly because he didn’t want to provide the answer:

So is that a “yes”?

And meetings… several meetings!

What could possibly go wrong?

Milley urged people to get to the airport. About that:

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul (embassy personnel are now working from the airport) warned citizens that they can’t ensure safe passage to Karzai International.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the US isn’t capable of going out and collecting large numbers of Americans

