Earlier today Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a briefing that had Richard Grenell very troubled by what he heard.

Shortly after that, the Pentagon held their briefing, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seemed incredibly caught off guard by a question, possibly because he didn’t want to provide the answer:

Defense Secretary Austin looks completely stunned when a reporter asks “It sounds like you’re saying this depends on diplomacy with the Taliban. That’s it.” General Milley interrupts, noting that the State Department has sent messages urging people to go to the airport. pic.twitter.com/xXs4zSipcl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

So is that a “yes”?

These people are so far over their heads… — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 18, 2021

Deer in the headlights https://t.co/Q3XCNXgePe — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 18, 2021

Look, we SENT an e-mail — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 18, 2021

“Guys, we sent emails. What more could we do?!?” https://t.co/oLU8mk77Nx — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 18, 2021

And meetings… several meetings!

The correct answer was “yes, that is correct.” https://t.co/vX0C7oWXDO — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 18, 2021

Because we all know negotiations with terrorists is perfectly fine — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) August 18, 2021

What could possibly go wrong?

Our military has gone from “shock and Awe” To “shocked and surprised” — Douglas Brown (@brownmugs) August 18, 2021

Milley urged people to get to the airport. About that:

THEY CAN’T GET TO THE AIRPORT https://t.co/8MGHCd8z9n — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2021

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul (embassy personnel are now working from the airport) warned citizens that they can’t ensure safe passage to Karzai International.

