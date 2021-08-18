https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-says-the-us-isnt-capable-of-going-out-and-collecting-large-numbers-of-americans/

As Twitchy reported, the U.S. Embassy sent out a security alert to Americans in Kabul telling them the U.S. government can’t ensure their safe passage to the airport, and space on evacuation flights will be on a “first-come, first-serve” basis, so if you’re able to get to the airport, there may or may not be a seat on a plane to get you out. Good thing the Taliban has “guaranteed” safe passage to the airport for American citizens since the U.S. government can’t offer that guarantee.

We also reported Tuesday that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wouldn’t comment on “hypotheticals” when asked if U.S. troops will stay on the ground until all Americans are evacuated. So, yeah, you’re on your own.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the U.S. doesn’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of Americans. But didn’t President Biden just commit thousands more troops for the evacuation effort?

Here’s Fox News’ Joey Jones:

Could we get a positive answer from anybody in the administration?

Sullivan won’t say it, Psaki won’t say it, Austin won’t say it, and Biden won’t say either if we’ll get all Americans to safety.

