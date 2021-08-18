https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-says-the-us-isnt-capable-of-going-out-and-collecting-large-numbers-of-americans/

As Twitchy reported, the U.S. Embassy sent out a security alert to Americans in Kabul telling them the U.S. government can’t ensure their safe passage to the airport, and space on evacuation flights will be on a “first-come, first-serve” basis, so if you’re able to get to the airport, there may or may not be a seat on a plane to get you out. Good thing the Taliban has “guaranteed” safe passage to the airport for American citizens since the U.S. government can’t offer that guarantee.

We also reported Tuesday that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wouldn’t comment on “hypotheticals” when asked if U.S. troops will stay on the ground until all Americans are evacuated. So, yeah, you’re on your own.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the U.S. doesn’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of Americans. But didn’t President Biden just commit thousands more troops for the evacuation effort?

REPORTER: “Do you have the capability to go out and collect Americans?” DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN: “We don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people.” pic.twitter.com/Mk60TX8iQo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Here’s Fox News’ Joey Jones:

“we don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people” Lloyd Austin, SECDEF @SecDef — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 18, 2021

“We had that capability in June, but we left all those vehicles parked over at Bagram.” –an honest SECDEF — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 18, 2021

I thought they planned for every contingency… — Harrison Sheckler (@HarrisonSheckl1) August 18, 2021

My stomach sank hearing that. — double standard (@dubstandards) August 18, 2021

Said the quiet part out loud. — i do what i want (@2leftwinkletoes) August 18, 2021

I don’t think “capability” is the word he was looking for in that statement. ‘We’ are definitely CAPABLE. — Kayla Rae (@kayraecurcio) August 18, 2021

So much for those “contingencies” for even “dire” circumstances. — Emissary Rose ✞ (@CelestialAgent) August 18, 2021

We have the ability, we not the will. — Karin Sevde (@karinsevde) August 18, 2021

But they can collect people at our border and transport them to undisclosed locations in the U.S. without telling American citizens. Ok. — Chris White (@ChrisWhitePE) August 18, 2021

THEN GET THE CAPABILITY — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) August 18, 2021

What a joke. This is both heartbreaking and embarrassing. — Nancy Massey (@talktomenow79) August 18, 2021

The most powerful military in the world HAS THE CAPABILITY. The most powerful country in the world, led by dishonorable politicians, just doesn’t have the courage to do so. Shame on us. — Justin0681 (@Justin0681) August 18, 2021

No courage. No confidence. Find some real leaders, not this feckless excuse of a fighting machine. — Steven Noel 🇺🇸 (@SC_Noel) August 18, 2021

Well you better f****** find it. — C. Smith (@channing865) August 18, 2021

Where did we find these weak individuals and how did they advance to these positions? 👎 — ShesWithBruce (@ShesWithBruce) August 18, 2021

Pathetic. Truly pathetic. They do have the capability, they just aren’t engaging it. https://t.co/xvVHlZYfTC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2021

Could we get a positive answer from anybody in the administration?

This is the worst drubbing since Little Big Horn. — Patrick (@HenneganPatrick) August 18, 2021

As a Navy mom x 2 I am beyond sick. — Pro_LifeErin (@Pro_LifeErin) August 18, 2021

Only thing lacking is character and willpower of the leaders. — Jim Beam (@cory_warnshuis) August 18, 2021

Total crap. We have the strongest military in the world. — Andi Drea (@NDurnya) August 18, 2021

Clown show. — RE MATTHEWS (@REMATTHEWS2) August 18, 2021

Can’t go out and collect large numbers of Americans because of the scary men in sandals and robes driving around in Toyotas and Ford Rangers with rifles. 6th century AD kicking American military’s ass in 2021. — Eagle Eye (@EagleEy06955220) August 18, 2021

Are you F’ing kidding me!!! This guy needs to be shot out of a clown cannon. You have the full might of the US Military!!! YOU DON’T LEAVE A SINGLE AMERICAN BEHIND!! PERIOD! — ThunderKiss (@65ThunderKiss) August 18, 2021

Sullivan won’t say it, Psaki won’t say it, Austin won’t say it, and Biden won’t say either if we’ll get all Americans to safety.

If we have to extract Americans by force we’ll have 20,000 troops there by September and we’ll have gone to war in an attempt to end a war. 🤦🏻‍♂️🇺🇸 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 18, 2021

