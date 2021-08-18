https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/dem-candidate-in-the-gavin-newsom-recall-election-says-he-was-censored-for-calling-the-governor-a-weanie-baby-during-a-recent-debate/

California Dems have embraced an all-or-none strategy in the upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom and they’re telling their supporters to vote “no” on the first question which asks if Newsom should be recalled or not but then they’re telling people to leave the second question blank:

This means if “no” on question 1 gets 50%+1 of the votes, Newsom is gone. From Forbes:

California’s Democratic leadership has encouraged Democratic voters to vote no on the recall ballot’s first question, on whether Newsom should be recalled, and leave the second question, on who should replace him should he be recalled, entirely blank. That strategy has come under fire from some other Democrats and voting advocates, however, as there are Democratic alternatives who are on the ballot to replace Newsom that would likely be beaten by a Republican if Democratic voters leave the second question blank. “I think it’s unfortunate that the Democratic Party is not giving voters any guidance on what to do on the second question,” Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s going to leave a lot of people confused.”

And right now it’s anyone’s game:

There is a Dem in the race — 29-year-old finance YouTuber Kevin Paffrath — and he’s begging other Dems to support him:

Hey, if Gov. Newsom wants to hand the election to Larry Elder, we won’t stop him:

Paffrath also accused a local California television station of censoring him after he called Newsom a “weanie baby”:

LOL:

