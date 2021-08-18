https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/dem-candidate-in-the-gavin-newsom-recall-election-says-he-was-censored-for-calling-the-governor-a-weanie-baby-during-a-recent-debate/

California Dems have embraced an all-or-none strategy in the upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom and they’re telling their supporters to vote “no” on the first question which asks if Newsom should be recalled or not but then they’re telling people to leave the second question blank:

Ballots are arriving. That means every day from now until September 14th is Election Day. Vote NO by September 14th to reject this Republican led recall. Then tell your neighbors, coworkers, family, and friends to do the same. Make sure your voice is heard. pic.twitter.com/iwReH1Tn6n — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 18, 2021

This means if “no” on question 1 gets 50%+1 of the votes, Newsom is gone. From Forbes:

California’s Democratic leadership has encouraged Democratic voters to vote no on the recall ballot’s first question, on whether Newsom should be recalled, and leave the second question, on who should replace him should he be recalled, entirely blank. That strategy has come under fire from some other Democrats and voting advocates, however, as there are Democratic alternatives who are on the ballot to replace Newsom that would likely be beaten by a Republican if Democratic voters leave the second question blank. “I think it’s unfortunate that the Democratic Party is not giving voters any guidance on what to do on the second question,” Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s going to leave a lot of people confused.”

And right now it’s anyone’s game:

We have a polling average of the #CAgov recall! 🥳 And it is TIGHT. https://t.co/BbtWescMvW pic.twitter.com/0438Zx1NqM — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 18, 2021

There is a Dem in the race — 29-year-old finance YouTuber Kevin Paffrath — and he’s begging other Dems to support him:

Get to know Kevin Paffrath, the 29-year-old real estate YouTuber who was as the top of the recall heap in a recent poll. https://t.co/zbaRgYE5Z3 — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) August 15, 2021

Hey, if Gov. Newsom wants to hand the election to Larry Elder, we won’t stop him:

Recall candidate and YouTuber @realMeetKevin: “I think deep down, folks realize we really should have a backup Democrat. … Basically, Newsom’s saying, ‘Look, if we can’t have me, then you get no one'” https://t.co/Uq5hjPNhUb — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 17, 2021

Paffrath also accused a local California television station of censoring him after he called Newsom a “weanie baby”:

I was censored for calling Newsom a “weanie baby.” Now, Newsom is urging those voting #NoOnRecall to leave question #2 blank & he’s basically saying, “If we can’t have candy for lunch, then we’ll just starve.” Selfish Newsom is gambling with Californian’s lives; Choose a backup! https://t.co/QNa6BM5e5N — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 17, 2021

LOL:

Whoa, how much did Newsom pay KCAL 9 to censor me? I’ve had a lot of respect for @Patharveynews but now I hear they’re airing that “there’s no serious democrat in the race against Newsom.” Err, have you seen the press or the polls? This is blatant censorship! @NewsJuan save us! — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

