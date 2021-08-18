http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/672Mfjh3L-U/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said President Joe Biden is “obsessed with having the government force kindergartners to wear masks all day in school” and “obsessed with taking away parents’ rights” while he’s allowing Afghanistan to fall apart.

DeSantis said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “[H]e is obsessed, while you have all this stuff going on with Afghanistan, obviously, all the stuff at the southern border…one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country, inflation, gas prices, and what does he do? He is obsessed with having the government force kindergartners to wear masks all day in school. In Florida, we believe that that’s the parents’ decision. Joe Biden thinks the federal government should come in and overrule the parents and force these young kids to wear these masks. And you’ve got to wonder, where are your priorities that you’re so obsessed with this issue and so obsessed with taking away parents’ rights and you’re letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn, and so many other things in our country fall to pieces?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

