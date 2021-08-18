https://www.theblaze.com/news/jack-morris-tigers-racist-accent

Radio broadcaster Jack Morris of the Detroit Tigers baseball team was suspended indefinitely after he used a stereotypical Asian accent during a team broadcast.

Morris employed the racist accent during the broadcast of the game between the Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels. He was discussing the Angels’ baseball star Shohei Ohtani, who is from Japan.

Video of his comments were circulated widely on social media:

Morris faced immediate backlash online after the comments.

“No matter whether they mean it or it’s just so ingrained that they don’t intend maliciousness: it’s time to de-platform announcers like Jack Morris and Bob Brenly who say thoughtless stupid racialized s**t and thus propagate more thoughtlessness. Hold people to higher standards,” tweeted sports journalist Andrew Baggarly.

Morris later apologized to the Asian community during the ninth inning of the fame.

“I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community,” Morris said.

Bally Sports Detroit cited their zero-tolerance policy in a statement about Morris’ suspension.

“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community,” the statement read.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Morris’ comments had “no place” in the game and praised baseball as among one of the more diverse sports.

Morris, 66, is a five-time All-Star who pitched for 14 seasons with the Tigers and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Baseball fans that spoke to WDIV-TV appeared to be divided on the subject, with some saying there was nothing wrong with the comments while others said they were inappropriate.

“I wouldn’t say get rid of him, I’d just say give him a chance to, you know, get things right,” said one fan.

