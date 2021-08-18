https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/devoid-of-reality-us-ambassador-describes-what-the-un-is-doing-to-make-sure-the-talibans-respectful-of-humanitarian-law/

The United Nations is coming to the rescue of the Biden administration when it comes to how to handle the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. described what’s being done to keep the Taliban in line:

🇺🇸 Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says U.S. expressed “in no uncertain terms” at the United Nations through “a very strongly worded press statement” from the Security Council that “we expect the Taliban to respect women’s rights” and “to be respectful of humanitarian law.” pic.twitter.com/32TEyRFu4O — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 18, 2021

A “strongly worded press statement” should send the Taliban running for the hills!

A strongly-worded statement is fine, but what about a #hashtag. That would show the Taliban we are serious. — JHP2 (@jhp2) August 18, 2021

Did the statement include any hashtags? They won’t take it seriously without hashtags. — Madisox (@Madisox43) August 18, 2021

The Biden administration is probably focus grouping the hashtag possibilities as we speak!

If it had merely been a strongly worded press statement, it might be fair to criticize the Biden admin for not having a plan and exuding weakness. But it was a VERY strongly worded press statement. https://t.co/tXTz3SDR1m — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 18, 2021

Hold on! Wait! Did she say “strongly worded press statement”? Who can possibly resist that? https://t.co/K0KBczF4fV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 18, 2021

Totally devoid of reality https://t.co/m5fe9qtitq — Robert Mushkabarat (@RobertD51522656) August 18, 2021

Yes. The Taliban are very afraid of strongly worded press statements. My lord, our country is run by buffoons. 🤡 https://t.co/HXdQiMPozY — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) August 18, 2021

We might as well have Greta Thunberg doing our diplomacy. We’ve become a joke because of the amoral Left. Hard power is needed here. https://t.co/Q7aGcgSUsA pic.twitter.com/6HS3cs3flt — John Rossomando (@JohnRossomando) August 18, 2021

We told you Monday that the U.S. State Department also joined the U.N. in asking the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan to be “inclusive.”

