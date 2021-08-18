https://www.theblaze.com/news/doctor-wont-treat-unvaccinated-patients-dying-of-covid

An Alabama doctor announced that he will not be treating unvaccinated patients who fall victim to a COVID-19 diagnosis because he doesn’t want to “watch them die like that.”

Critics came for him in full force and argued that the doctor was being hypocritical if he continued to see patients who are smokers, drug addicts, and more.

What are the details?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, made the announcement in a

since-deleted Facebook photo of himself pointing to a sign that reads, “Effective October 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In the post, which he shared on his personal Facebook page, he wrote, “If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch them die like that.”

At least three patients have gotten the vaccine in apparent response to Valentine’s announcement,

Newsweek reported.

The outlet noted that Alabama — which has the lowest vaccination rate in the United States at just 36% — is running out of ICU beds and has averaged 3,600 COVID-19 cases per day over the last week.

What was the response?

Health Freedom Alabama, a medical freedoms advocacy group,

shared

Valentine’s post on Tuesday, castigating the health care professional for being anything but.

The organization captioned the post:

Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health recently boasted on Facebook about his new policy which states, ‘Effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.’ This is not only a flagrant disregard for the law but is an ethical violation of his Hippocratic oath to do no harm. SHAME on Dr. Valentine! We need to shut his illegal behavior down — NOW! Act 2021-493 specifically prohibits a business from refusing goods or services based on immunization status. PERIOD. If you are or were a patient of Dr. Valentine and are livid over this, let us know and we will provide you with all of the resources available to ensure Dr. Valentine answers for his crimes.

One commenter

fired back, “What about the people with diabetes that have eaten themselves into a death condition? Or the alcoholic who drinks himself into stupid conditions? Drug addicts? Heart consigns with cholesterol issues that have created for themselves? This man has forgotten his Hippocratic oath.”

Another added, “I don’t blame him — if he gets COVID with that overweight head, it could be fatal. Maybe he will lose weight himself by starving from not treating patients like all healthcare workers are taught despite choices people make. We have freedom to choose in America, we choose not to see him.”

“If doctors truly cared about patients they would push the healthy lifestyles that prevent morbidity,” another commenter thundered. “So many don’t practice themselves. It still has a 99% survival rate no matter how many variants materialize. No matter how many jabs people take the vax and unvax will still get it. The major determining factor of morbidity is OBESITY. The CDC already showed statistically for last year that 80% of hospitalized and deaths were obese. 96% had 3 or more comorbid conditions. You cannot stop a virus from going through humanity and taking out the weakest links no matter how hard you try to fight it.”

