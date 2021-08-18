https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dod-releases-first-official-photos-of-evacuation-nightmare/
About The Author
Related Posts
Bag Lady wants your attention…
August 10, 2021
Matt Gaetz — ‘The party of George Bush is dead’…
July 12, 2021
Biden train wreck interview with Stephanopoulos…
August 18, 2021
‘This Delta Variant will find you’…
July 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy