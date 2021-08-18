https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/doesnt-read-her-own-newspaper-jennifer-rubins-fact-check-on-we-failed-to-get-people-out-of-afghanistan-isnt-holding-up-to-scrutiny/

The Biden White House is getting beat up pretty good over the Afghanistan issue, but they shouldn’t feel all alone, because they’ve got people in the media willing to help cover for their failings. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin is one of them:

Rubin is being advised to read her own newspaper more:

And yes, the airport in Kabul is currently operating. Getting to it is another matter entirely:

Every tweet is like an application for a job in the Biden press office.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...