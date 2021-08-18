https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/doesnt-read-her-own-newspaper-jennifer-rubins-fact-check-on-we-failed-to-get-people-out-of-afghanistan-isnt-holding-up-to-scrutiny/

The Biden White House is getting beat up pretty good over the Afghanistan issue, but they shouldn’t feel all alone, because they’ve got people in the media willing to help cover for their failings. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin is one of them:

We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out. False. The airport in Kabul is up and running flights to evacuate U.S. citizens, third-party nationals, interpreters and other Afghan partners. https://t.co/4CQbxFjhkf — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 18, 2021

Rubin is being advised to read her own newspaper more:

Jennifer Rubin doesn’t read her own newspaper https://t.co/C9qEh2drFd pic.twitter.com/kipy99DyVY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2021

Is…isn’t this the newspaper you write for, Jenn? pic.twitter.com/71jxAcIB2R — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) August 18, 2021

And yes, the airport in Kabul is currently operating. Getting to it is another matter entirely:

This is what it’s like at the airport. https://t.co/ZF6s7O2g7R — Ann (@rosmci) August 18, 2021

And how are US citizens to get to the airport through Taliban checkpoints and road blocks? — Jerry (@holysmolee) August 18, 2021

The Afghan people who are there on the ground tell a different story. Why don’t you go to Kabul and give us some first hand reports instead of parroting lies that you want to be true? https://t.co/6p4BW03hAz — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) August 18, 2021

They should just hire you as press secretary already https://t.co/ck3wwSbGQf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 18, 2021

Every tweet is like an application for a job in the Biden press office.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

