https://magainstitute.com/ep65-qa-with-dr-bryan-ardis-how-to-stop-big-pharma-from-killing-you-17aug21/

Dr Bryan Ardis rejoins Brooke and Timbo on the MAGA Institute Podcast to answer questions sent in by listeners, including questions surrounding COVID-19 and chronic diseases.

– Advertisement –

With regard to the dreaded “Delta Variant,” Dr Ardis acknowledged that yes, while the delta variant is more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is far less deadly. He advised that the key to surviving “the delta” is to stay out of the hospital. Apparently, it is Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) that is killing many “vaccinated” people, as their immune system over-responds to infection with the complete virus.

Additionally, 10% of patients being treated in the hospital with remdesivir (a drug that for years could not gain FDA approval as being safe until this pandemic hit) are dying from multiple organ failure and/or acute kidney failure on day five after treatment is begun and 30% are dying by day ten. Another drug being used, dexamethasone, has proven fatal to 4% of people who take it. So potentially one-third of patients being treated in hospital according to Dr Fauci’s approved protocol are dying from just these two drugs!

Moreover, acute kidney failure also causes pulmonary edema, which is being misdiagnosed as pneumonia and mistreated with antibiotics, such as vancomycin, and putting the patient on a ventilator, which for a COVID-19 patient is a death sentence because it accelerates the damage being done to the lungs.

You Have the Right to Say NO!

Dr Ardis emphasized that patients or their family members have the right to demand the protocols that have been proven to be the safest and most efficacious—which means inhaled budesonide, ivermectin, and intravenous vitamin C, not remdesivir or dexamethasone—and that if the doctor or nurse refuses to treat you in accordance with your wishes, that you have the authority to fire them!

And if you’re unsure exactly what it is that you want done, every hospital has on staff a “patient advocate” and it’s also your right to have them help find a doctor who will treat you with the medicines you desire. And if you can’t find a patient advocate who is responsive to your desires, contact Dr Ardis directly via email to [email protected] He has a network of patient advocates that he can connect you with.

An Ounce of Prevention

Of course, the best way to survive any viral infection is to not succumb to it in the first place. Dr Ardis reiterates the importance of giving your glorious, God-given immune system the tools it needs to fight infection through proper nutritional supplements, including vitamin C, vitamin D, magnesium, selenium, and zinc.

To obtain your copy of Dr Ardis’ complete supplement regimen, with dosages, go to www.thedrardisshow.com and sign up with your email address or email him directly at [email protected] And he recommends selecting brands in the middle of the price range, but be sure it’s made in a GAMP facility. Dr Ardis particularly prefers organic supplements. You can also get supplements in bulk at bulksupplements.com.

One of the key medicines to keep on hand is ivermectin, which has proven to be even more effective than hydroxychloroquine. Shockingly, CVS Pharmacy’s corporate leadership has instructed its pharmacists to ask patients who present a prescription for ivermectin if it’s to treat COVID-19 and if the answer is yes, not to fill the prescription.

Dr. Ardis also discusses how legally to get a safe, effective liquid form of ivermectin without a prescription. However, if you want a prescription for ivermectin in tablet form, you can go to Nobel Prize in Medicine nominee Dr. Ben Marble’s website, myfreedoctor.com, to get a prescription for home use. Alternately, go to www.flccc.net for a directory of telemedicine resources in all 50 states and several foreign countries that will write you a prescription for ivermectin.

And if you would like a natural alternative to ivermectin, Dr Ardis says that you could take wormwood/Artemesia in tablet form.

There is Hope for the “Vaccinated”

Tens of thousands of Americans have died within three days of receiving one of the experimental gene therapy injections, and hundreds of thousands more now have “buyer’s remorse” for having “gotten the jab.” YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook are filled with videos by those angry they were lied to about the shots, including Far-Left actor Michael Rappaport. They have good reason to be angry.

The experimental injections are known to contain hydrolyzed gel and polyethylene glycol 2000 (PEG 2000), and that the Johnson & Johnson formulation also contains polysorbate 80. Dr Ardis states that these dangerous ingredients “punch a hole” in the blood-brain barrier, which often results in severe neurological damage when those chemicals interact with brain and spinal cord tissues. (Both PEG 2000 and Polysorbate 80 also damage 28 other tissues in the body.) Additionally, scientists in Spain evaluated the Pfizer shots and found that some contained 90% graphene oxide (GO), another highly biotoxic, man-made substance.

Just as troubling, if not more so, by taking the experimental injection, you have turned your cells into non-stop artificial SARS-CoV-2 spike protein factories, which weakens your immune response by limiting its response to the specific protein being produced, not to the whole virus, thus triggering the ADE hyper-reaction that can lead to irreversible systemic organ failure if you are exposed to the virus.

But there IS hope. Just as the nutritional supplements discussed above can help your immune system ward off the virus, they can help your body heal from the damage that is being done to your cells by inflammation caused by the artificial spike protein. In addition, scientists have discovered a way that you can actually clear them from your body naturally: apple pectin.

After the Fukashima nuclear disaster in 2011, doctors and scientists in Japan were searching for a way to treat the 40% of people exposed to the Cesium-137 ionizing radiation that continues to leak from the reactor who had developed thyroid and other cancers. In their literature review, they discovered that after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Ukraine in the 1980s, apple pectin was found as an efficacious treatment for radiation poisoning. Using this information, Japanese doctors discovered that after treatment with 700mg of apple pectin powder twice daily for four weeks, 64% of all the patient’s Cesium-137 load had been removed.

How Other Disease States Can Be Treated

In response to a question about treatments for varicosities, Dr Ardis stated that they are a result of the weakening of venous musculature due to a copper deficiency and recommended a copper supplement and a B-complex supplement like Cataplex B from Standard Process.

With regard to treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Dr Ardis noted that for smokers, the body replaces every lung cell in ten years following cessation of smoking and that a likely cause of COPD that develops more than ten years after quitting could be treatment with prednisone, which weakens the immune system and retards the body’s ability to heal. Dr Ardis reported that in 2019, over 37 million Americans were being treated with prednisone.

If you’re not a smoker and aren’t being treated with prednisone or other corticosteroids, but live in a warm, humid environment such as the Southeastern states, you might be having a reaction to mycotoxin, a toxic gas produced by mold. Dr Ardis’ first recommendation is to find the source of the mold and have it professionally remediated or removed. Further, damage to the lungs caused by the mycotoxin is treatable with a product called Pneumotrophin PMG from Standard Process, which has been found to support healthy lung function and reduce trauma to lung tissues by eliminating the self-attacking autoimmunity antibodies.

People with cataracts or glaucoma also have treatment options. Most important to prevent/slow cataract formation is to wear polarized sunglasses regularly and maintain a high vitamin D level (by taking 5-10,000 IU daily), which will protect your eyes from UV rays. Glaucoma, which is simply excessive intraocular pressure in the vitreous humor, has only one cause: acute (or early-stage) kidney failure. Dr Ardis advises that to reverse glaucoma, treat with A-C Carbamide and Phosfood from Standard Process for a minimum of six months to give your kidneys time to heal.

Dr Ardis recommends that if you have glaucoma and are on high blood pressure meds, to continue on them as you treat with A-C Carbamide and Phosfood, but go to your prescribing physician as soon as you experience lethargy or dizziness, which indicates that you now have low blood pressure. Your doctor will then likely marvel at how well the blood pressure meds have worked and reduce or terminate your prescription. Your blood pressure will then return to normal and your glaucoma will eventually resolve. (It can be your little secret that it wasn’t the meds, if you want.)

Every single pharmaceutical drug damages kidneys, so look at the prescription meds you’re on. Dr Ardis recommends that you also stop calcium supplements if you have glaucoma and/or are on high blood pressure meds. You should also stop drinking sodas, tapering off 50% of the amount you drink week-to-week.

The Big C

Surprisingly, Ivermectin can also help treat many cancers, namely, those caused by parasitic infection.

Interestingly, doctors discovered that ivermectin was a safe, effective treatment for COVID-19 when they realized that the virus was damaging the heme (the oxygen-bearing molecule) in red blood cells. They knew that ivermectin protects red blood cells from having their heme damaged by parasites and hypothesized that it would similarly protect RBCs from damage by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which it does.

Dr Ardis has research that proves that 44% of all colorectal cancer in America is caused by parasites and he believes that 50% of all tumors, masses, goiters, uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, and other growths being misdiagnosed as cancer are actually caused by parasites.

So, if you or a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer because you have a suspicious mass, Dr Ardis strongly recommends that you be tested for parasitic infection before undergoing surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy. Dr Ardis notes that at least 80% of women who came into his practice after having a mass show up on a mammogram and were told that it was probable cancer actually had parasitic infections which cleared up after treatment for parasites.

As discussed in our last podcast with Dr Ardis, available here, there is only one lab in the U.S. that tests for all four classes of parasites: Parasitology Center, Inc. in Scottsdale, AZ. Go to www.parasitetesting.com and under Tests, select the Full GI Panel (comprehensive stool test + swab culture). Use Promo Code: ARDIS7! to obtain a discount.

Fibromyalgia: It’s Not Just Atrophy

Fibromyalgia is one of Dr Ardis’ favorite things to reverse. Dr Ardis has found the at the number one cause of fibromyalgia is a scar along the midline of the body, whether from vaginal tear during giving birth, episiotomy, C-section, etc. As discussed in more detail in our last podcast with Dr Ardis, treatment of the scar by massaging with flaxseed oil/vitamin E can resolve symptoms. In his practice, he found that the second leading cause of fibromyalgia is parasitic infection, which can be treated as discussed above.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

