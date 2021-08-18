https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568437-embassy-says-us-cant-guarantee-safe-passage-to-kabul-airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts.

“The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the embassy wrote in a security alert issued Wednesday, noting that “the security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport.”

The notice comes as the U.S. has sought to surge the number of flights out of the country in an effort to evacuate some 5,000 to 9,000 people per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But congressional staffers on both sides of the aisle told The Hill Tuesday that the administration was downplaying the difficulties faced in getting to the airport, detailing how they had been contacted by multiple people on the ground who were held up at checkpoints and threatened with violence by the Taliban.

The U.S is attempting to evacuate more than 10,000 American citizens still in Afghanistan while more than 80,000 Afghans, including those who assisted the U.S. military and their families, are awaiting approval to escape the country.

“Please be advised that a significant number of individuals have registered and space on these flights is available on a first come, first serve basis,” the embassy wrote Wednesday.

The State Department had previously warned Americans that they were not able to assist with travel to the airport.

ALERT – we are assisting U.S. citizens with departure from #Afghanistan. Please do NOT come to the airport until you are notified by the Embassy. If you would like to register for assistance to depart follow link ⬇️https://t.co/Yv3zDZnqem — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 17, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

One GOP staffer said they were particularly concerned for those outside of Kabul.

“To be 100 percent honest, if you’re a partner of ours and you’re not an American citizen and you’re not inside Kabul, I just don’t know how we’re going to get to you,” the staffer said. “What about the Americans that are trapped outside. How are they going to get them in places that are being controlled by the Taliban?”

Other nations are providing more direct assistance, with 600 British paratroopers sent to rescue some 4,000 United Kingdom citizens in Afghanistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

