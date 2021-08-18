https://www.oann.com/european-stocks-steady-as-travel-sector-rebounds/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-stocks-steady-as-travel-sector-rebounds



The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Staff The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

August 18, 2021

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after a wobbly start to the week, as investors balanced risks from a spike in global COVID-19 cases with signs of a steady economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0712 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks recovering from sharp falls earlier this week, driven by worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant.

UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, supported by a weaker pound after data showed British inflation fell to the Bank of England’s 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown.

The German DAX and France’s CAC 40 were flat.

In individual stocks, Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 2.8% after it raised its full-year earnings guidance and said beer volumes in key markets China and Russia had risen to “well above” pre-pandemic levels.

Swiss medical device maker Alcon jumped 8.4% to the top of STOXX 600 after it lifted its full-year earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

