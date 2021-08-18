http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DA3cR_LvzhQ/exit-or-not-from-kabul.php
As John Hinderaker noted in a nearby post yesterday, American citizens seeking to depart from Afghanistan are at the mercy of the Taliban. In addition to the abject disgrace of the current spectacle we have national humiliation thrown in for good measure — as documented in the note below. As someone said once upon a time, “we have sustained a total and unmitigated defeat.”
The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021