As John Hinderaker noted in a nearby post yesterday, American citizens seeking to depart from Afghanistan are at the mercy of the Taliban. In addition to the abject disgrace of the current spectacle we have national humiliation thrown in for good measure — as documented in the note below. As someone said once upon a time, “we have sustained a total and unmitigated defeat.”

