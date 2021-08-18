http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oxJwwL_81Ao/

Facebook will ban users and delete “hateful” comments made against Lizzo on the platform and on her Instagram after the Joe Biden-backer pro-defund police pop star ranted about what she called “fatphobic” and “racist” remarks left on her page by users.

The social media company has already removed comments left on Lizzo’s recent Facebook and Instagram posts, and will continue reviewing reports of “hateful” comments on an ongoing basis, sources at Facebook told TMZ.

In addition to removing comments, Facebook is also banning accounts that continue to break the company’s community guidelines around hate speech, harassment, and bullying. Internet trolls going after Lizzo may soon get removed, the sources added.

Last weekend, the pop star and Joe Biden backer — who signed a letter calling to defund the police last summer and quit Twitter in January due to online “trolls” — broke down in tears over social media trolls after reading what she called “hurtful,” “fatphobic,” and “racist” comments following the release of her latest single, “Rumors,” featuring rapper Cardi B.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” said Lizzo — a millionaire who lives in a stunning Los Angeles mansion with an in-home studio — in an Instagram Live video.

“What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to black women over and over and over again, especially us big black girls,” the “Truth Hurts” singer added. “When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool.”

Cardi B also weighed in on the matter on Twitter, coming to Lizzo’s defense by calling the internet haters “nerds” who are looking at the “popular table.”

Lizzo’s tearful outcry over internet trolls came as reports of thousands of Americans were left stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan, as President Joe Biden bungled the U.S. withdrawal from the country.

