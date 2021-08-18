https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/failed-us-again-richard-grenell-not-impressed-by-deputy-sec-of-states-briefing-on-afghanistan/

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has issued a warning to American citizens there that they can’t ensure safe passage to the airport and can’t guarantee that they’ll make it out of the country on a flight if they do arrive.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made a statement and answered some questions today, and Richard Grenell was unimpressed to say the least:

Does anybody under the Biden administration instill the least bit of confidence in anybody? Certainly not if you’re among those stuck in Afghanistan.

Meetings? Alert the U.N. — they’ll be ready!

And it wasn’t just Sherman who didn’t impress Grenell. The media was spotted doing their thing:

Sherman must have gotten this talking point from Jen Psaki:

It looks like the Taliban has already made their decision:

Sherman then took a stroll down memory lane:

The Biden administration is in so far over their heads they can’t even see the surface.

