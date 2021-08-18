https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-court-orders-hearing-lawsuit-against-chicago-mayor-race-based?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal court has ordered a hearing for Friday in a lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her interview policy based on race.

Judicial Watch requested to take discovery about the scope and duration of Lightfoot’s policy that only “journalists of color” could interview her. U.S. District Court Judge John Z. Lee will hold the hearing in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division on Friday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. CT.

The watchdog group filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation and reporter Thomas Catenacci, who is a white male and never received a response from Lightfoot’s office after sending multiple requests for a one-on-one interview. Christine Svenson of Svenson Law Offices in Palatine, Illinois, is also working with Judicial Watch on the lawsuit.

