https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fox-media-requests-staffers-disclose-vaccine-status?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News Media is reportedly asking all staffers to provide the company their COVID-19 vaccination status, though not requiring vaccinations for them to work inside the company’s bureaus.

The request was made Tuesday in a memo by Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott, as first reported by Ad Week.

The memo includes the request as part of a large effort to update the company’s coronavirus protocols, amid the emergence of the virus’s high-contagious and virulent delta variant and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The company is asking staffers to upload their vaccination status into its finance and HR system, also reports AdWeek.

The memo says the request is related to “space planning and contact tracing purposes” in conjunction with federal, state and local health-safety guidelines.

Though masks remain optional for staffers who have been vaccinated, they are “strongly encouraged in public areas throughout the building,” according to the memo.

However, employees are required to wear masks in control rooms.

Fox does not appear to be requiring staffers be vaccinated before entering bureaus. Other media companies such as WarnerMedia and Disney are not allowing staffers to be in the office unless they have been vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

