ATLANTA—Georgia’s State Election Board appointed a panel to investigate past elections in Fulton County, taking a step toward a possible takeover of election operations in the state’s most populous county.

The move comes after a highly contentious election season in which Republicans lost key races in Georgia, including the presidency. After the losses, the GOP-led legislature passed voting law changes this spring that included a provision for the state to take over a county election board if it was deemed to have chronic mismanagement or fraud problems.

State officials subsequently could move closer to removing and replacing the local elections board with an administrator of their choosing, though additional steps would have to take place before any takeover. The entire process would take at least several months.

Cody Hall, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, said the governor strongly supported the board appointing a panel to investigate Fulton County.

“Fulton County has a long history of mismanagement, incompetence and a lack of transparency when it comes to running elections—including during the 2020 election,” he said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

Fair Fight Action, a Democratic voting-rights group in the state, was quick to criticize the move.

“It is not surprising that the Republican-controlled General Assembly has targeted Fulton County, Georgia’s largest county and home to the greatest number of voters of color in the state,” the group said. “This takeover process may be just the first step in the General Assembly’s anti-democratic attempts to impose partisan control of elections in certain jurisdictions.”