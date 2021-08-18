https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/good-lord-wapo-has-hottest-of-takes-on-why-talibans-allowed-on-twitter-but-trump-is-banned/

As you might have noticed, the Taliban has members with active Twitter accounts while President Trump continues to be banned. Why is that? The Washington Post has a piece that explains why. This comes with a beverage warning:

Why Trump’s banned and the Taliban aren’t: they play by the rules. https://t.co/5y5no9ZnmN — mark seibel (@markseibel) August 18, 2021

Seriously, WaPo?

Once in a while you witness a ratio that is truly biblical. https://t.co/B6wl7uXImK — James Spivey (@JamesSpivey1) August 18, 2021

It’s impressive, and for good reasons.

good LORD https://t.co/cG78gQujo7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2021

WaPo defends Twitter banning Trump but allowing the Taliban. Says Taliban follow Twitter rules. I guess WaPo owner Bezos must be looking to expand Amazon into Kabul soon. https://t.co/s0rokuwHA3 — Real Developments (@pdubdev) August 18, 2021

More accurate: Twitter created rules to punish Trump and cater to terrorists. https://t.co/jZbpuW7Nb3 — Michael Quinn Sullivan🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) August 18, 2021

“The rules” in this case do not include not raping women and murdering religious dissenters https://t.co/4X4ZEE8G1k — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2021

Other than that, their Twitter rule-following is second to none!

Literal “but no mean tweets” moment. https://t.co/kOQjev1orU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 18, 2021

Sure. Ask any young Afghan boy caught alone in an alley if they play by the rules.

(Serious Q – don’t you get tired of defending the indefensible?) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2021

Good lord you people are insane — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 18, 2021

Imagine simping for literal terrorists — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 18, 2021

I think you meant to publish this at the Babylon Bee. https://t.co/2jLvIH0PPx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2021

“Austere religious scholars” part II. — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) August 18, 2021

Tell me your entire world view is backwards without telling me your entire worldview is backwards https://t.co/3hfH6JcnE6 — Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) August 18, 2021

I often wondered exactly where the “point of no return” was in Trump Derangement Syndrome. I think this might be it. https://t.co/16LUvcMdqc — Savannah Birthing Person (@SavannahDoc412) August 18, 2021

It looks like the TDS Event Horizen has been crossed.

