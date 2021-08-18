https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/good-lord-wapo-has-hottest-of-takes-on-why-talibans-allowed-on-twitter-but-trump-is-banned/

As you might have noticed, the Taliban has members with active Twitter accounts while President Trump continues to be banned. Why is that? The Washington Post has a piece that explains why. This comes with a beverage warning:

Seriously, WaPo?

It’s impressive, and for good reasons.

Other than that, their Twitter rule-following is second to none!

It looks like the TDS Event Horizen has been crossed.

