As you might have noticed, the Taliban has members with active Twitter accounts while President Trump continues to be banned. Why is that? The Washington Post has a piece that explains why. This comes with a beverage warning:
Why Trump’s banned and the Taliban aren’t: they play by the rules. https://t.co/5y5no9ZnmN
— mark seibel (@markseibel) August 18, 2021
Seriously, WaPo?
Once in a while you witness a ratio that is truly biblical. https://t.co/B6wl7uXImK
— James Spivey (@JamesSpivey1) August 18, 2021
It’s impressive, and for good reasons.
good LORD https://t.co/cG78gQujo7
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2021
WaPo defends Twitter banning Trump but allowing the Taliban.
Says Taliban follow Twitter rules.
I guess WaPo owner Bezos must be looking to expand Amazon into Kabul soon. https://t.co/s0rokuwHA3
— Real Developments (@pdubdev) August 18, 2021
More accurate: Twitter created rules to punish Trump and cater to terrorists. https://t.co/jZbpuW7Nb3
— Michael Quinn Sullivan🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) August 18, 2021
“They play by the rules” https://t.co/eyc66tzfat pic.twitter.com/iYnKbKTgOf
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 18, 2021
“The rules” in this case do not include not raping women and murdering religious dissenters https://t.co/4X4ZEE8G1k
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2021
Other than that, their Twitter rule-following is second to none!
Literal “but no mean tweets” moment. https://t.co/kOQjev1orU
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 18, 2021
Sure. Ask any young Afghan boy caught alone in an alley if they play by the rules.
(Serious Q – don’t you get tired of defending the indefensible?)
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2021
Good lord you people are insane
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 18, 2021
Imagine simping for literal terrorists
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 18, 2021
I think you meant to publish this at the Babylon Bee. https://t.co/2jLvIH0PPx
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2021
“Austere religious scholars” part II.
— King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) August 18, 2021
Tell me your entire world view is backwards without telling me your entire worldview is backwards https://t.co/3hfH6JcnE6
— Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) August 18, 2021
I often wondered exactly where the “point of no return” was in Trump Derangement Syndrome.
I think this might be it. https://t.co/16LUvcMdqc
— Savannah Birthing Person (@SavannahDoc412) August 18, 2021
It looks like the TDS Event Horizen has been crossed.