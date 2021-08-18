https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/lauren-boebert-discloses-significant-energy-firm-salary-her-husband?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert disclosed in congressional financial statements this week her husband earned $478,000 in 2020 working as a consultant for an energy firm. The information was not disclosed by the freshman congresswoman during her run for office.

In disclosure paperwork filed with the House, Boebert reported husband Jayson Boebert received the sum from “Terra Energy Productions” last year and $460,000 from the same firm in 2019. Boebert has been a staunch defender of the energy industry, which is an active sector in her district.

Previously, Boebert reported her income as coming from a gun-themed restaurant and smokehouse owned by hers and her husband. According to her disclosure forms, Shooters Grill lost $143,000 in 2019, and $226,000 in 2020. She ran for Congress arguing that ongoing pandemic lockdowns threatened businesses like hers.

Boebert’s recent disclosures come as the Federal Elections Commission probed her campaign this week for additional information about a series of campaign transactions, including a number of Venmo payments that the campaign said were made in error.

