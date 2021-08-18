https://justthenews.com/government/security/potential-rally-those-jailed-jan-6-riot-creates-concern-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A nonprofit group inspired by former President Trump and working-class politics is set to hold a rally next month on Capitol Hill to spotlight people arrested and still incarcerated in connection with the Capitol riot over seven months ago.

The group, Look Ahead America, plans to hold the “#JusticeForJ6” rally Sept. 18.

The nonpartisan group has held similar rallies including one outside of Justice Department headquarters, amid concerns those arrested in the Jan. 6 incident are still behind bars without due process and some cases needlessly in solitary confinement.

The LAA website shows roughly 567 case with less than 10 closed.

CBS News reports similar numbers – 615 arrested and charged, with over 200 being indicted by a grand jury.

The rally will be directed by Matt Braynard, part of LAA and former member of the data team for Donald Trump’s 2016 election.

The LAA states its overarching mission is to “register, educate and enfranchise” disaffected citizens and “ensure their voices are not just heard but heeded and that the American Dream becomes their dream again.”

Braynard recently referred to such efforts as “America First community organizing.”

It’s unclear whether the group has secured a permit for the rally. The U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday were unable to comment on the rally.

