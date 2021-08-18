https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/has-been-tested-daily-gov-greg-abbott-tests-positive-for-covid-19-starts-regeneron-therapy/

Fully-vaccinated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive COVID-19 on Tuesday:

The governor is reportedly asymptomatic at this time but has started the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy:

The statement from his office also said he was getting tested daily despite being fully vaccinated:

Sawyer Hackett, Executive Director of Julian Castro’s People First Future, also accused Abbott of getting a booster dose of the vaccine ahead of the regular public:

Abbott was at an indoor campaign event on Monday:

And prior to announcing his positive test result on Tuesday, he met with musician Jimmie Vaughn, brother of Stevie Ray Vaughn:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...