Fully-vaccinated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive COVID-19 on Tuesday:

As you may have heard, I have Covid. Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains. Thanks for the well wishes from around the country. I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas. God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

The governor is reportedly asymptomatic at this time but has started the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy:

BREAKING: Texas @GovAbbott has tested positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/odAdqcQ4Sz — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) August 17, 2021

The statement from his office also said he was getting tested daily despite being fully vaccinated:

Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you’re the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared @GregAbbott_TX actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays. Hope Texans take note. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) August 17, 2021

Sawyer Hackett, Executive Director of Julian Castro’s People First Future, also accused Abbott of getting a booster dose of the vaccine ahead of the regular public:

First, Greg Abbott received a third booster dose of the vaccine, something not yet available to the public. Now he’s receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, something the FDA has only authorized for those with “high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.” Must be nice. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 17, 2021

Abbott was at an indoor campaign event on Monday:

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

And prior to announcing his positive test result on Tuesday, he met with musician Jimmie Vaughn, brother of Stevie Ray Vaughn:

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right. Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

