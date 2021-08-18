http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EgbRe7qDos4/

Hollywood celebrities wasted little time making fun of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after he tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, calling him a “selfish prick” and telling him to “eat shit.”

Stars including Bette Midler, George Takei, Rosanna Arquette, Ethan Embry, and comedian Paula Pell attacked the Texas governor on social media after his office said Tuesday the governor is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms.

The governor’s office also said Abbott is self-isolating and is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Leftists have regularly attacked Gov. Abbott for protecting Texans’ individual freedoms by opposing mask mandates. The governor has also opposed economic lockdowns, saying Texans should observe safe practices but shutdowns are “wrong.”

Bette Midler led the hate parade, calling the governor a “selfish prick.”

#IdiotGregAbbott Gov of #Texas has #Covid! What a surprise! I have great sympathy for people who have contracted this dread disease, but for him? Who has put his entire population at risk by not supporting masks? Not a speck, not a scintilla, not a shred for this selfish prick. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 18, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei called the governor a “total asshat.”

If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re unlikely to contract Covid-19, but if you’re a total asshat of a governor all bets are off. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 17, 2021

Comedian Paula Pell, who has worked for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, told the governor to “please eat shit for eternity.”

Wishing you a very vaccinated and well-funded recovery Gov. Abbott and please eat shit for eternity. https://t.co/76dpeaoZSj — Paula Pell (@perlapell) August 17, 2021

Actress Rosanna Arquette said Abbott has “blood on his hands.”

Greg Abbot has blood on his hands — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 18, 2021

Her sister, Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, lectured Greg Abbott by claiming he is putting kids lives at risk and that “God doesn’t like that.”

God gave you doctors who recommend people wear masks. You are risking kids having lifelong health consequences from your decisions God doesn’t like that. You have special access to a level of healthcare those kids in Texas may not get. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 18, 2021

Alyssaa Milano called Abbott’s coronavirus policies “dangerous,” though she did wish him a “swift and complete recovery.”

I sincerely wish @GregAbbott_TX a swift and complete recovery from Covid, and hope that his infection inspires him to reevaluate his dangerous policies about this terrible pandemic. It’s time for the government of Texas to start saving lives. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 17, 2021

Actor Ethan Embry posted a sarcastic tweet about Abbott, with photos showing the governor addressing a crowd of mostly unmasked people.

I’ve been trying to figure out how he could’ve tested positive and I just can’t crack it. https://t.co/7OSMU1jf1H — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 17, 2021

Hollywood writer, novelist, and left-wing activist Don Winslow called Abbott an “asshole.”

BREAKING: In addition to being #Covid infected because of his own stupid policies, Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX is an asshole. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 18, 2021

Dear Republicans in Texas, .@GovAbbott can’t even protect himself from #COVID19 so why would you listen to him about your health? And he is going to get first class treatment that you won’t. Wake the fuck up.#GetVaccinatedNow — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 17, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

